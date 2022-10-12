2 GWMC officials in ACB trap

Warangal: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Wednesday caught two officials of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from S Lavan Kumar, a resident of Nizampura Colony, in Warangal.

Revenue Inspector Shaik Rabbani and the Bill Collector (outsourcing) Muppidi Ranjith, working with the Kashibugga circle under the GWMC limits, allegedly demanded bribe from Lavan Kumar to process the work of bifurcation and allotment of new house numbers pertaining to the ancestral house of the complainant.

The duo was caught in front of a private hospital while accepting the bribe from Lavan, according to the ACB officials. Rabbani and Ranjith would be produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE & ACB Cases, Hyderabad, the officials said.