6.2 lakh acres set to get Devadula waters: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: A high level meeting of ministers and legislators of the region has on Sunday decided to fill all the tanks in the erstwhile Warangal district drawing waters from the JCR Devadula Lift Irrigation Project under its ayacut. The meeting was attended by the Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod and Secretary to the Chief Minister Smita Sabharwal and legislators.

Later, speaking to media persons, Errabelli said that the government has plans to lift 60 TMC Ft water from Godavari river through the Devadula project. "Earlier, we used to draw five to six TMC Ft. Now the situation has changed with the initiatives taken by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The ayacut area will have irrigation facilities for about nine months a year. In all, 6.20 lakh acres will be irrigated under the project," Errabelli said. About 96 per cent of work under Devadula Package-45 and 91 per cent of work under Package-46 has been completed, he said. Referring to irrigation projects in Jangaon, Errabelli directed the officials to complete land acquisition besides expediting ongoing works.

Satyavathi Rathod said that the CM is committed to provide irrigation facilities to even tail end ayacut areas. "Irrigation and Revenue officials in the erstwhile Warangal district need to work in tandem to complete the irrigation projects," Rathod said.

MPs Maloth Kavitha, Banda Prakash, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, legislators Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Seethakka, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Thatikonda Rajaiah, Challa Dharma Reddy, G Venkatramana Reddy, Collectors Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, M Haritha and Krishna Aditya were among others present. Meanwhile, it's learnt that Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy walked out of the meeting mid-way after he was not given a chance to represent the problems pertaining to Jangaon constituency.