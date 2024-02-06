Abhinav strives to create niche for himself

Warangal: It’s apparent that the political tussle is on to claim the legacy of former minister Dasyam Pranay Bhaskar. Abhinav Bhaskar, Pranay’s son, wants to come out of the shadows of his uncle and former MLA Vinay Bhaskar, and create a niche for himself in the big-time politics.

Although Abhinav is already in politics as the 60th Division Corporator in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC). He was barely a nine-year-old when his father, Pranay, died in 1997. On the other hand, Vinay worked his way to become MLA four times including a by-poll, claiming the legacy of Pranay. Against this backdrop, Abhinav wanted to contest the 2023 elections to the Assembly. But he had to withdraw from the election fray due to pressure from his family members. Vinay who missed the KCR Cabinet due to caste equations in the previous term was sensing that he would surely become a minister after 2023 elections. But everything went awry as the BRS lost the power to the Congress.

It’s said that Abhinav refused the Congress’ offer to contest from Parkal as it could hurt the chances of Vinay who contested from the Warangal West seat. Despite this, Abhinav faced some criticism that he was responsible for the defeat of Vinay.

Enough is enough… that is what Abhinav thought. Abhinav who met his father’s near and dear at Pranay friends’ Atmeeya Sammelanam on Monday sought their opinion on his big-time political ambitions. Those who attended the meeting extended their support to Abhinav.

Sources close to Abhinav say that the youngturk is all set to say goodbye to the BRS, and join the BJP probably in a very few days. Speaking to The Hans India, Abhinav said, “Now, I am at the crossroads of my political career, a decision has to be taken. I have taken the opinion of my and my father’s followers. In a couple of days, I will decide my political path.” Meanwhile, the BRS cadres see it as a huge blow for the party.