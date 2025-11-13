  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cities
  4. Warangal
News

Awareness prog on prevention of cervical cancer held

  • Created On:  13 Nov 2025 12:15 PM IST
Awareness prog on prevention of cervical cancer held
X

Rajanna-Sircilla: An awareness session on the importance of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine in preventing cervical cancer was held in Vemulawada on Wednesday.

The event was organised under the aegis of the Karimnagar Obstetricians and Gynecologists Society. Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Dr N Padmalatha, president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Karimnagar, stressed that women between the ages of 9 and 45 should take the HPV vaccine to prevent cervical and related cancers.

Medical experts including Dr Sravanthi, Dr Swapna, Dr Madhuri, Dr Deepti, Dr Sindhu, Dr Usha, and Dr Shobharani explained various preventive health measures and shared insights on women’s health with students.

Tags

HPV Vaccine AwarenessCervical Cancer PreventionVemulawada Health CampKarimnagar OBG SocietyWomen’s Health Education

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Silver Price in Hyderabad Today (13 November 2025) – Per Gram & Per Kg Rates

Check the silver price in Hyderabad today, 13 November 2025. Today’s rate is ₹182 per gram and ₹1,82,000 per kg. See daily changes and the last 10 days’ silver prices in simple words.

Silver Price in Hyderabad Today (13 November 2025) – Per Gram & Per Kg Rates

National News

More
Share it
X