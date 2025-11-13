Awareness prog on prevention of cervical cancer held

Rajanna-Sircilla: An awareness session on the importance of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine in preventing cervical cancer was held in Vemulawada on Wednesday.

The event was organised under the aegis of the Karimnagar Obstetricians and Gynecologists Society. Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Dr N Padmalatha, president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Karimnagar, stressed that women between the ages of 9 and 45 should take the HPV vaccine to prevent cervical and related cancers.

Medical experts including Dr Sravanthi, Dr Swapna, Dr Madhuri, Dr Deepti, Dr Sindhu, Dr Usha, and Dr Shobharani explained various preventive health measures and shared insights on women’s health with students.