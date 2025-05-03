Balashakti aims at empowering girls: Collector

Nirmal: The Balashakti programme, a prestigious initiative aimed at empowering girls, is being successfully implemented in Nirmal district, district Collector Abhilash Abhinav said.

A three-day training programme is being conducted at MCR HRD Institute in Hyderabad for Education department officials and regional directors from all 33 districts of the state.

As part of this training, she presented a power- point presentation on the implementation of the Balashakti programme in 57 residential schools in Nirmal district, following the invitation of the State Secretary of School Education, Yogita Rana.

The Collector elaborated on the four key aspects of the Balashakti programme-- health & wellness, financial literacy, skill development, and exposure visits.

She emphasised that the programme focuses on enhancing students’ health, financial awareness, skill-building, and social exposure.

Special attention is being given to the health of girls studying in residential schools, ensuring they receive nutritious food, eye care, and necessary medical support.

The training programme was attended by MCR HRD Director Ramesh, Joint Director Lakshmi Narasamma, Education department officials from various districts, and others.