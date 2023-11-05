Banswada: Pocharam Srinivas Reddy goes in Ambassador car to file nomination papers

Banswada : BRS candidate and State Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly elections in Banswada on Saturday. He arrived at the returning office in a party-branded Ambassador car and submitted his first set of nominations.

Later Srinivas Reddy said that he has been working tirelessly for the people of Banswada constituency and that is why he has won all but one election since 1994. He thanked the people for their love and support.

He criticised the Congress party for failing to fulfill its promise of providing 7 hours of electricity to Karnataka. He also alleged that the Congress party had promised women free bus travel, but had closed the buses after winning the elections.

Srinivas Reddy said that the BRS manifesto is realistic and achievable. He said that surveys show that the BRS has no competition in many seats and that the party is confident of coming to power for a third term. He also said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is sure to become a hat-trick CM.