Bhu Bharati will strengthen revenue system: Ponnam

Karimnagar: The Bhu Bharati Act will solve all issues pertaining to the land disputes and farmers will not have to go around of Revenu offices to rectify land records, said BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar here on Tuesday.

The Minister speaking the Bhu Bharati awareness seminars organised at Saidapur and Chigurumamidi in the district on Tuesday. He said Bhu Bharati Act will implement the new RoR Act in a strict and transparent manner and the rural revenue system will be strengthened.

He added that the farmers’ grievances and anger due to the land disputes brought about by the Dharani have gone as far as attacking the tahsildars.

He said that due to the Dharani system, the farmer was not in a position to sell his land himself. The previous government portrayed the officials as thieves and transferred hundreds of acres of land in their names overnight.

Prabhakar said that the names of those who sold their lands less than 30 years ago and left have come under the Dharani, and due to this, the real farmers are facing difficulties.

Bhu Bharati has brought the new Revenue Act into effect with the intention of solving all these problems. The problems will be solved through this Act from June 2. He said that if anyone is involved in land grabbing, the public should bring it to their attention and those lands will be used again for public needs.

District Collector Pamela Satpathy said that the Bhu Bharati Act has decentralised powers and the responsibility and accountability of officials have increased. The system of village administration powers will be strengthened. In the last six months, the government has resolved more than 9,000 land issue applications in the district by giving powers to the tahsildars and RDOs.

