Bhupalapally: Mega Job Mela on April 27
bhupalapally: MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao has instructed officials to ensure that the youth attending the Mega Job Mela, scheduled to be held here on April 27, face no difficulties. He held a meeting with officials from various departments to discuss the arrangements. He mentioned that approximately 15,000 unemployed youth from all villages in the constituency are expected to attend the Job Mela. He urged all departmental officials to coordinate and make necessary arrangements to avoid any inconvenience.
The MLA provided key suggestions to district officials from various departments. He stated that 7,624 unemployed individuals have already registered online. He directed officials to arrange transportation facilities for youth traveling from villages to the district headquarters, along with provisions for drinking water, buttermilk, and snacks. He also instructed the Singareni GM to set up drinking water facilities and stalls at the Pushpa Grand Convention Hall. He mentioned that 87 companies have confirmed their participation, with the possibility of more joining, and directed officials to make appropriate arrangements and set up stalls accordingly.