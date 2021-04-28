BJP bluffing people, says Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: A comprehensive action plan with an outlay of Rs 4,126 crore is already in motion for the development of Warangal, said Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao. Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said that in a bid to ensure basic amenities and infrastructure in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits that government has taken up 9,111 works with an outlay of Rs 1,560 crore in last six-and-a-half-year.

"The government has already ensured daily drinking water supply in the city under Mission Bhagiratha at a cost of Rs 1,589 crore. Developmental works worth around Rs 173 crore have been taken up by the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA). In addition to this, R&B has taken up the construction of new roads and expansion of existing roads in the city by spending Rs 288 crore," Errabelli said. He said that the government has earmarked Rs 115 crore for the construction of 4,417 double bedroom houses in the city limits. Even though Warangal has made rapid strides on the development front, the BJP and the Congress were trying to blame the TRS government. "The BJP leaders were trying to instigate the people to gain political mileage. Instead of resorting to mudslinging on TRS government, the BJP leaders have to exert pressure on the Central government to fulfill the assurances given to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014," Errabelli said. He said that BJP MPs who failed to bring turmeric board have to apologise to Telangana people.

The onus is on BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy to convince the Centre in releasing funds, he said. Ministers Satyavathi Rathod, Koppula Eshwar, MPs Pasunuri Dayakar, Banda Prakash and Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender were present.