Warangal: BJP resorting to politics of witch-hunt: Ponam Parabhakar

The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as the Member of Parliament is nothing but politics of witch-hunt and harassment for questioning the Modi-Nexus, former MP and senior Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar said. Addressing a press conference in Hanumakonda on Friday, he said that Rahul consistently questioned the BJP-led Central government after the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research released a report alleging that the Adani Group was involved in stock manipulation, accounting fraud and corporate governance lapses.





"Rahulji exposed how the Modi government has been looting the country in the guise of Adani. Constantly nagged by Rahulji who wanted an inquiry into the Adanis investments by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), besides a debate in Parliament over the issue, the defamation case over 'Modi surname remark' against Rahulji was revived. After Rahulji was convicted two years in jail by a Surat Court, the Modi government disqualified him," Ponnam Prabhakar said. Why not the same applies to several BJP leaders who were facing serious criminal cases, he added.





Rahul exposed the Modi-Adani link. Rahulji also revealed how Adani was benefited by the BJP Government along with media reports and photos. But Modi never talked about it in the Parliament, Ponnam Prabhakar said. Modi, who is scared of Rahulji, wanted to suppress his voice, he said. Ponnam said that people in the country are aware of the sacrifices of the Gandhi-Nehru family. Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy, former Mayor Errabelli Swarna, senior leaders Bakka Judson, Namindla Srinivas, Kuchana Ravali, B Srinivas Rao, T Venkateshwarlu, Pothula Sriman and Banka Sarala Yadav were among others present.



