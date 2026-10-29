BRS focuses on graduate voter registration ahead of MLC elections

Hanumakonda: Former Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has urged Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders and activists to work in coordination to ensure that all eligible graduates register as voters ahead of the upcoming Graduate MLC elections.

Dayakar Rao attended a review meeting on graduate voter registration at the BRS party office in Jangaon district on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by former Station Ghanpur MLA Dr Tatikonda Rajaiah and attended by party leaders from Lingala Ghanpur and Raghunathapalle mandals.

During the meeting, Dayakar Rao reviewed the progress of the registration drive and issued directions to party leaders and cadres. He stressed the need to identify eligible graduates in every village and encourage them to complete the voter registration process.

He called for a comprehensive awareness campaign to educate graduates about the importance of registering as voters, emphasising that no eligible person should be left out.

He also urged party workers to coordinate their efforts at the grassroots level to improve graduate participation in the elections.

Dayakar Rao said every leader and activist must take responsibility for strengthening the registration drive through continuous outreach and mandal-wise identification of eligible graduates. Jangaon MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Graduate MLC election in-charge Nagurla Venkanna, public representatives and BRS leaders and activists from the respective mandals attended the meeting.