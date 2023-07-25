‘BRS government playing with dreams of homeless people’

Warangal: Exposing the failures of the BRS government, especially the double bedroom houses, the BJP cadres staged a protest near Pochamma Maidan in the city on Monday. Speaking at the protest, Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank chairman and BJP leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao said that the KCR government has been playing with the dreams of the shelterless.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who promised to provide double bedroom houses to the underprivileged sections made a mess of it. It’s been nine-and-a-half-year; however, the BRS Government didn’t achieve anything significant in fulfilling the aspirations of the poor, who expected a lot after the formation of Telangana,” Pradeep Rao said.

KCR promised to construct 3,957 double bedroom houses in 2015. Promising another 900 houses in SR Nagar, the authorities demolished the houses of the poor. Although a few houses were constructed, the local MLA is delaying in selecting the beneficiaries. The BJP will not sit idly if the ruling MLA shows any undue favour to allot the houses for the BRS cadres, he said. The MLA who also promised 200 houses for the journalists is yet to fulfill it, he added. KCR also vowed to turn Warangal a beautiful city; however, none of them were realised even after nine-and-a-half-year. People are ready to end the KCR’s family rule in the next elections, Pradeep Rao said. BJP Warangal district president Kondeti Sridhar, former MLAs Vannala Sriramulu and Moluguri Bikshapathi were among others present.

BJP election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender who participated in the protest at Pochamma Maidan and at Hanumakonda Collectorate said that KCR betrayed the underprivileged by not fulfilling his party’s election promises. Eatala said that KCR has become arrogant especially after he came to power a second time in 2018.