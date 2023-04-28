BRS will bite the dust: Bhatti Vikramarka

Warangal: Vexed with the 'corrupt' governance, the people are determined to end the regime of KCR, senior Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka said while addressing a corner meeting in Velair mandal headquarters of Hanumakonda district on Thursday.

Bhatti accused the KCR family of plundering the resources of Telangana. "KCR and his family looted the State's exchequer in the name of Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha and Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. The BRS Government pushed the State into debt trap. On the other hand, the youth remained unemployed," Bhatti said.

The CLP leader said that people have expressed their dissatisfaction over the KCR Government since he started his padayatra in Adilabad. The Congress will make a comeback after the elections to the Assembly later this year, and will address the problems faced by the people. The Congress will also expose the corruption that took place in the KCR Government, he added.

He said that the Congress will waive off crop loans of the farmers to the tune of Rs 2 lakh. Those who have plots will be extended a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the construction of their houses. The price of a LPG cylinder will be reduced to Rs 500. This apart, the Congress Government will provide nine items under Amma Hastham to the poor, Bhatti said. The labourers will get Rs 12,000 per year through direct cash transfer under the Coolie Bandhu scheme, Bhatti said.

He said that all the vacant posts will be filled by conducting recruitment examinations in a fool proof manner. The leaders of SERP Village Organisation Assistants (VOAs) who met Bhatti at Velair poured out their problems. Bhatti in return assured them of looking into their issues if the Congress was voted to power. During his padayatra, Bhatti inspected the rain-damaged maize crop at Kammaripet. He interacted with the farmers and assured them of Congress party's support.