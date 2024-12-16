Call to throw light on bygone era

Warangal: Not with standing the rich heritage, centuries of history, culture, and art since the bygone eras of Satavahanas, Vakatakas, Ikshvakus, Vishnukundins, Chalukyas, Kakatiyas, Qutub Shahis, and Asif Jahis, it is disheartening to note that only a handful of sites – to be precise eight - are currently recognised as protected monuments in Telangana by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Many other sites across the region are in a state of disrepair and are at risk of being lost forever. These neglected sites, many of which are in a dilapidated condition, are invaluable pieces of our heritage and deserve immediate attention to preserve them for future generations.

“The need of the hour is to expand the list of protected monuments under the ASI, thereby to ensure their conservation, promote

tourism, and create greater awareness of Telangana’s historical importance

both nationally and internationally,” historian Aravind Arya Pakide, a member of Team of Research on Culture & Heritage (TORCH) told The Hans India.

“Telangana is blessed with an unparalleled collection of monuments, sculptures, and architectural wonders that bear witness to its rich cultural diversity and historical depth,” he added.

Aravind Arya along with the other members of TORCH met the

Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad on Sundayand urged him to recognize monuments in Telangana as protected sites under the ASI.

Arya also emphasised the importance of establishing a Fossil Park. “Mulugu and Adilabad areas have abundant fossil deposits dating back millions of years.

These discoveries underscore the rich biodiversity of Telangana, with numerous historical and scientific evidence that reveal the region’s significance in the Earth’s natural history.

Alongside plant fossils, animal fossils found in Telangana provide proof of a thriving fauna dating back to prehistoric times,” he said.

Notably, along the borders of Maharashtra and Telangana, especially near the Pranahita and Godavari riverbanks, rare fossils of conifer-like plants, amphibians, reptiles, the ancient bird Archaeopteryx, and even dinosaur bones have been discovered. The minister reportedly assured the TORCH members to look into their presentation.