Cases not new to me, Revanth reacts

Warangal: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief and MP A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday responded on the cases filed against him following his comments on Pragathi Bhavan during the Haath se Haath Jodo Yatra. In a statement to the media, he stated that he is not intimidated by the cases and that they are not new to him.



Revanth Reddy accused Minister Errabelli of being an expert in covert operations. He expressed his anger that CM KCR allowed individuals who dislike Telangana to be a part of Pragathi Bhavan but refused permission for the families of Telangana martyrs.

MP Revanth Reddy alleged that the "traitors" of Telangana, including Srinivas Yadav, Mallareddy, Dayakar Rao and others, of becoming ministers in the state and added that 90 per cent of ministers are Telangana traitors.