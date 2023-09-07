Celebrate festival with peace & goodwill, urges CP Subbarayadu

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu said that festivals should be celebrated with religious harmony and brotherhood.

He held a Peace Committee meeting with religious leaders in view of the upcoming popular festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi, Milad-un-Nabi.

Subbarayudu said that people of all religions should celebrate festivals in a peaceful atmosphere and stand as a symbol of religious harmony. People should to realise that development happens faster where peace and security is under control. As the elections are nearing, the police department is vigilant to prevent any untoward incidents, but if any small incidents happen, they should not be linked to politics.

If any group of people has problems caused by others, they should bring it to the attention of the relevant authorities and not act on their own. Recently, there is a lot of false propaganda, things far from the truth and objectionable posts through social media so as to hurt the sentiments of others, he said.

Efforts should be made to find out the truth and bring the matter to the notice of the relevant authorities and not to take the law into their own hands. People from all walks of life and religious leaders have to cooperate so that there will be no untoward incidents, the CP said.

He said that the information about Ganesh Mandapam that will be set up this year must be communicated to the relevant police officers, so there will be an opportunity to tell the precautions to be taken at the Mandapams. The management members were asked to be careful with the electric wires at the mandapams and pandals and to cooperate with the police to celebrate the festival in a peaceful atmosphere.

Senior police officials A Lakshmi Narayana, C Raju, Srinivas, Narender, Karunakar, Jeevan Reddy, Sarwar, Pratap, Inspectors Venkatesh, Ravi Kumar, Ramchander Rao, Indrasena Reddy, Pradeep and Suresh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s VibhagGorakshaPramuk V Radhakrishna Reddy, former District President T Navaneetha Rao, District Secretary A Vidyasagar, Abdul Ghafar, Muzaffar, Ziaullah Khan, T Murthy and other religious leaders and members of the Peace Welfare Committee participated.