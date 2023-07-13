Challa urges farmers to reject Congress in polls: Challa

Karimnagar: BRS party city president Challa Harishankar hit out at TPCC president Revanth Reddy for speaking against 24-hour power supply to farmers.

He said Congress has looked down on farmers and Revanth Reddy who said farmers don’t need 24-hours electricity will also say there is no need for Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima. Due to drought in the past people migrated from rural areas, now they are coming back to the State for employment.

The Congress regime neglected the agriculture sector without providing irrigation water and electricity and made Telangana a home for drought and a nickname for migration. Now Telangana is growing more rice than the entire country together is growing in Yasangi.

Farmers should reject the anti-farmer policies of Congress and Revanth Reddy who does not like the economic development of Telangana farmers and it can be understood from his words, Harishankar said while speaking to the media here on Wednesday.

While CM KCR is standing by farmers and supporting them in all ways, the Congress party is looking to destroy the farmers. Congress party is trying to push the farmers into darkness again.

Revanth Reddy does not want Dharani, now he says three hours electricity supply is enough for agriculture, it is understood that Congress is an anti-farmer party. In the upcoming assembly elections, the Congress party will be given a fitting reply, he warned. BRS general secretary Gaddam Prashant Reddy, city youth presidents Deekonda Kuldeep Verma youth general secretary Sai Krishna BRS party city minority presidents Mir Shaukat Ali general secretary Wajid and others were present.