Chennur: MLA Balka Suman releases Pragathi Nivedana book

Chennur : Chennur MLA Balka Suman asked to bless his candidature once again to continue the development program in Chennur constituency. On Saturday at his residence in Kyatanapalli village he released Pragathi Nivedana book of Chennur constituency along with Peddapalli MP Borlakunta Venkatesh Neta. Suman said that it is a shame for the leaders to come and ask for votes.

He said that the Pragati Nevedana book is on the development of municipalities in Chennur constituency. People should think about what Chennur was like in the past and what it is like now. He criticised that people who change parties are acting in such a way as to confuse the people. He said that people should have a village-to-village discussion on the development done in the constituency.

CM KCR Praja Ashirvada sabha at Mandamarri on November 7. He said that Chief Minister K Chandra Shekhar Rao will come to Mandamarri in Chennur constituency on 7th of this month. He said that he will participate in Praja Ashirvada Sabha organised at Singareni High School in Mandamarri.