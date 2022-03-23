Chilli farmers make a fortune as prices hit new high

Warangal: Red chilli farmers in the region have indeed hit a jackpot this season. The price shot up to as high as Rs 48,000 per quintal at the Enumamula Agriculture Market Yard on Tuesday.

On Monday, it brought Rs 45,000 per quintal to a few farmers. Compared to last year's price that hovered anywhere between Rs 8,000 to and 9,000 per quintal, it's a rare bonanza for the farmers. Thanks to the decline in chilli production in the country and an increase in demand from China and other countries that skyrocketed the price to new heights. It may be noted here that India is the largest exporter of chilli in the world.

Pulluri Madhava Rao of Bhupalpally mandal got the record price for his produce on Tuesday. He pocketed nearly Rs 20 lakh to his 44 bags.

The season commenced with Rs 27,000 per quintal, and there has been a great demand for 'Single Patti' variety and Desi variety chilli which is used to make pickles and chilli powder.

Another farmer from Ganapuram mandal in Bhupalpally district got Rs 45,000 for his 24 bags of red chilli (Single Patti) per quintal on March 21. It came as a windfall for the farmers who stored their produce in cold storages for some time. According to market secretary B Venkatesh Rahul, the Enumamula market has fetched revenue of Rs 33.63 crore as cess during this financial year, a lot bigger than its target Rs 28.30 crore.