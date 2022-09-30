Chilli prices skyrocket in off season

Warangal: Desi chilli price shattered an all-time record at Warangal's Enumamula Agriculture Market Yard, one of the largest markets in Asia, on Thursday surging to a phenomenal Rs 90,000 per quintal. It may look like manna from heaven for other farmers. However, the fact is that the 'lucky farmer' Ashok who got the record price didn't have more than 30 kgs. He returned to Hybothpally village under Parkal mandal in Hanumakonda district where he lives, pocketing Rs 27,000 (at the rate of Rs 90,000 per quintal).

Speaking to The Hans India, Enumamula market yard selection grade secretary BV Rahul said, "Ashok is the only farmer who brought chilli to market on the day. A couple of weeks ago, the price of chilli skyrocketed to 65,000 per quintal. Thursday's price eclipsed that record. Although it's off-season, let us hope more farmers if they had stored the produce in cold storage units would benefit with the price hike.",

"Don't flatter to deceive by finding the phenomenal rise in the price. One should understand that decreased cultivation, low yield and demand in the international market have made prices of chilli glitter in this season. Only a few farmers would be benefitted by this surge in prices. On the day the chilli price touched Rs 65,000 a quintal a couple of weeks ago, the arrival of the produce was barely three quintals. The situation was similar when a farmer from Mulugu brought two quintals of chilli on March 22. Then the price hike of Rs 52,000 a quintal," All India Kisan Federation (AIKF) State joint secretary Peddarapu Ramesh said.

Compared to last year's price that hovered anywhere around 9,000 per quintal, the price hike this season is much better but has benefitted a very few farmers. Traders inflate the price to lure the farmers to go for chilli cultivation on a large scale in the next season. The traders want farmers to reap a bumper harvest next season. Then they could push them to go for distress sale," Ramesh said.

"On the surface, it looks like a bonanza, but nobody knows what farmers take home. Due to affordability, only a very few farmers store their produce in the cold storage units and wait for a good price. Almost all the farmers had sold out their produce a long ago," P Sambaiah, a farmer from Narsampet mandal said.