Congress to focus on bifurcation promises
Dr Kavya promises to bring Kazipet Railway Division and a Rail Coach Factory
Warangal: “Women rarely get an opportunity to become a Member of Parliament,” Congress’ Warangal Lok Sabha candidate Dr Kadiyam Kavya said. Addressing a corner meeting along with Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy in Kazipet on Sunday, she assured people of exerting pressure on the Centre for establishing Kazipet Railway Division and a Rail Coach Factory.
“The BJP has no moral right to seek a mandate as it had done nothing for the development of Warangal,” she said. Stating that the BJP is relying on communal politics, Dr Kavya described the Lok Sabha elections as a fight between the Constitution and the demons.
“People who gave their mandate in favour of the Congress in the Assembly elections need to support the party one more time to save the country from the clutches of anti-constitutional forces,” Dr Kavya said. Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said that Warangal will be developed on par with Hyderabad. “Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is keen to transform Warangal unlike the previous chief minister who failed to develop the city,” he said. “The BJP Lok Sabha candidate Aroori Ramesh who represented Wardhannapet Assembly constituency twice was busy in amassing assets and never cared about the problems faced by the people,” Naini said.