Cops on high alert as Maoists sneak into TS

Warangal: After lying low for the last few years, the proscribed CPI-Maoists appear to be making their way intoTelangana districtsfrom the bordering States – Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Although there was no untoward incident involving the banned outfit in recent times, the police seem to be on high alert in Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts. Perhaps alerted by the intelligence inputs, the police bosses of these districts laid special focus on the Maoist movement in their region.

On Wednesday, the Mulugu police released the posters having the pictures of the Maoists who have been moving in the district. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mulugu, Sudhir Ramnath Kekan said, "The outlawed Maoists have been throwing a spanner in the developmental works in the Agency region. The police have been trying to help the tribals by solving their problems through community policing."

Bhupalpally Superintendent of Police J Surender Reddy says that at least 10 ultras were infiltrated into the Telangana region from the Maoist-infested Chhattisgarh. "It has become a habit for the Maoists to kill the civilians and brand them as the police informers.

"The Maoists have become an obstacle for the region's development," Reddy said. A few days ago, he also released posters of wanted Moaists, including top guns - Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar, Kankanala Raji Reddy alias Venkatesh and others. With the SP himself touring in the tribal hinterland, the seriousness of the situation can be understood.

Little more than a week ago, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar also expressed concern over the movement of Maoists in his district. He said that Maoists anywhere between 10 and 15 have entered Asifabad district from Maharashtra side after a gap of two years.

These reports suggest that the police were on high alert as the Maoists were trying to re-establish their presence in Telangana and were working with an aim to strengthen their cadre by launching recruitment.

The police see the success of Maoists meeting during the Martyrs' Week held at a secluded location in the Dandakaranya region in Chhattisgarh, close to Wajedu mandal in Telangana, on August 3 as a cause of concern, it's learnt.

The massive gathering at the conclusion of Martyrs' Week suggests that the banned outfit still commands considerable support from the Adivasi community.

Meanwhile, the speculation is rife that Maoist State secretary Kankanala Raji Reddy has been entrusted with the responsibility of strengthening the party's cadres in the Dandakaranya region. On the other hand, the Adivasi community fears that they were likely to be caught in the crossfire of police and Maoists