CPI continues to fight for underprivileged: Raj Kumar

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Communist Party of India (CPI) district secretary Korimi Raj Kumar said the party had been consistently fighting to address the problems faced by the poor, workers and ordinary people.

He unveiled a newly constructed CPI flag pedestal at Subhash Colony in Ward No. 17 of Bhupalpally town. The programme was presided over by Nookala Chandramouli.

Raj Kumar said the CPI, with a history spanning 100 years, remained committed to resolving public issues. He criticised the Union and State governments over their policies and called for welfare benefits to reach all eligible poor families. He also criticised the Centre over rising prices of essential commodities.

Raising concerns about the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, he alleged that eligible voters could be excluded and demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He urged the State government to implement its six election guarantees without delay. Raj Kumar congratulated the branch committee on constructing the flag pedestal. CPI district executive committee members Motapalukula Ramesh, Sothuku Praveen Kumar and Kyatharaj Satish, among others, attended.