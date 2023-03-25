CPI Praja Poru from today

Demanding BJP-led Central government to implement the assurances given to Telangana under AP Reorganisation Act 2014, CPI State secretariat member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao is to launch Praja Poru Yatra in the erstwhile Warangal district from Saturday. Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Friday, Rao said that the Centre needs to establish a rail coach factory in Kazipet, steel plant in Bayyaram and tribal university in Mulugu as per the bifurcation act.





"The people in the region have been expecting the Centre to establish a rail coach factory for over four decades. Neither the previous governments nor the present Modi regime has had the least concern towards fulfilling the Warangal people's demand. The rail coach factory, tribal university and the steel plant would pave the way for the development of the region," Rao said.





BJP is more concerned about exploiting the Hindutva argument rather than addressing the problems of the common man, Rao said. The Centre is always biased towards Telangana, he alleged, referring to the meager funds allocated to the State. Rao also demanded the BRS Government to complete the podu land distribution to the eligible Adivasis as early as possible. He also demanded for granting of land rights to those poor people who occupied vacant government land for shelter.





Against this backdrop, the CPI wants to carry out Praja Poru Yatra in the erstwhile Warangal district, he said. At least 200 CPI cadres will take part in the 770 kilometers padayatra crisscrossing 15 Assembly constituencies beginning from Saturday, he said. The padayatra will end on April 5 with a massive public meeting at KUDA Grounds in Hanumakonda. CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, CPI national general secretary D Raja and other prominent leaders will take part in the public meeting, he added.