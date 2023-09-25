Live
Just In
Dr Swati Katta awarded PhD
Highlights
Karimnagar: A Research Scholar Dr Swati Katta received PhD from Department of Commerce, Satavahana University.
Under the guidance of head and chairman Board of Studies, Department of Commerce, Dr D Harikanth, Dr Swathi conducted a research on the topic “Impact of Organised Retailing on Unorganised Retailing of Telangana State with Reference to Consumer Perspective” to receive the PhD, said Controller of Examination, Examination Branch Dr NV Sriranga Prasad in a press release.
Satavahana University Vice-Chancellor Professor SankasalaMallesh and others congratulated Swati Katta.
