Elect right person: Rani Rudrama

Warangal: The onus is on people to elect a right person to bring a qualitative change to politics, said Rani Rudrama, Yuva Telangana Party candidate for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates council seat. Speaking at a rally in Warangal on the last day of electioneering on Friday, she emphasised the need for questioning the anti-people policies of the ruling parties.

"Yuva Telangana Party (YTP) has been demanding the government to roll out an employment policy besides providing a livelihood allowance of Rs 5,000 to those, who lost their income due to coronavirus lockdown," Rani Rudrama said. This apart, the Yuva Telangana has also fought for the resolution of issues such as pay revision commission (PRC), employee promotions, contributory pension scheme, service rules etc., she said.

She found fault with the government for its lackadaisical approach towards solving the issues faced by the education sector. "Though the universities, colleges and schools have been without adequate staff, the TRS government failed to address them. The government, which promised to regularise the services of contract employees, failed to do so," Rani Rudrama said.

Yuva Telangana president Jitta Balakrishna Reddy said that his party has been in the forefront always to question the government failures. Rani Rudrama, who has the knowledge of people's issues, could well be the right choice to become the MLC from the Graduates constituency. Even though the ruling TRS was resorting to money bag politics to win the election, it's not possible, Reddy said.