Errabelli presents silk robes to Valmidi Sri Ram

Warangal: The reign of Lord Sri Ram was marked with righteousness, peace and prosperity, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

The minister who along with his wife Usha visited several Sita Rama Chandra Swamy temples in Palakurthy constituency on Sunday on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami festival, said that the life of Sri Ram is a compass to mankind. He said that the temples in Telangana are regaining their past glory since K Chandrasekhar Rao took over the reins of the State. "There are more plans in the pipeline to develop the temples," Errabelli said.

The minister who participated in the wedding ceremony of Lord Sita Rama Chandra Swamy at Valmidi presented silk robes on behalf of the government. Valmidi is one of the renowned Ramalayam after Bhadrachalam temple. The legend says that Valmidi is Saint Poet Valmiki Maharshi's birthplace.

Earlier, it was known as Valmikipuram before being established as Valmidi. Speaking on the occasion, Errabelli said that the government has released for the development of Valmidi and it will soon turn into a tourism spot. Later, the minister also attended the celestial wedding of Lord Sri Ram at Sri Patimeedi Anjaneya Swamy temple in Palakurthy.