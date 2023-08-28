Errabelli terms his opponents as tourists

Jangaon: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that those who contested against him Palakurthi constituency slip into oblivion. Speaking at a meeting in Pedda Vangara on Sunday, Errabelli said that the onus is on people to protect the leaders who work for them. “The face of Telangana changed under the leadership of K Chandrasekhar Rao,” Errabelli said. He accused the Congress and the BJP for plundering the assets of the country.

He claimed credit for the all round development of Palakurthi constituency. Stating that women empowerment is high on his agenda, Errabelli referred to the initiative of ongoing training in tailoring programmes for women and distribution of sewing machines to them free of cost. Errabelli said that he was organising a mega job fair at Thorrur on September 8 to provide employment opportunities to the rural youth.

Referring to his opponents in the elections, Errabelli termed them as the tourists. People need not have to care about these political tourists, he added. “I am here to help you as a people’s representative besides spending my own money to carry out welfare activities through Errabelli Dayakar Rao Charitable Trust,” Errabelli said. He urged the people to attend the re-installation ceremony of Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy idols at Valmidi on September 4.

The minister distributed linkage loans worth around Rs 7 crore to the 114 self-help groups of Sri Tulasi Mahila Samakya. He also distributed another Rs 2 crore to SHGs under Stri Nidhi.