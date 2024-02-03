Even Revanth’s gurus YSR, Naidu couldn’t harm BRS: Vinod Kumar

Karimnagar : Former MP Boinapally Vinod Kumar said that Banjaras are the ones who played a vital role in the Telangana movement. He said that the credit of giving Podu Pattas goes to BRS Speaking at Karimnagar Parliament constituency level BRS ST cell leaders and key leaders meeting at Chintakunta, he said that CM Revanth Reddy and Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy are saying that they would bury BRS in Telangana.

The gurus of these two leaders, YS Rajasekhar Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu were not able to harm the BRS, and Revanth Reddy and Venkat Reddy could do nothing, he ridiculed. The BRS party has a philosophy and works for the development of society.

BJP is doing religious politics in the country and when elections are coming, BJP is trying to win votes with religious sentiment.

CM Revanth Reddy has to answer whether the employees who were given jobs during the previous BRS government were paid salaries for two months.

During the previous government’s tenure, when the examination was conducted for the posts of staff nurse, there was a delay in giving the appointment documents due to the election code, and it is ironic Revanth Reddy government taking credit for it, Vinod Kumar said.

By the end of this month, the government should clarify the details of the 2 lakh job vacancies and 2 lakh jobs should be filled by December 24.

The Congress government was formed on the basis of unworkable and false promises and came to power by telling lies to the people.

Promises such as giving Rs 1 lakh as well as one tula gold through the Kalyanalakshmi scheme given by the Congress government during the elections, a cylinder for Rs 500 under the Mahalakshmi scheme, Rs 2,500 for every woman and Rs 500 per quintal for Yasangi crop should be implemented, he said.