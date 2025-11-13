Expedite procurement of paddy: Collector tells officials

Peddapalli: District Collector Koya Sri Harsha said that paddy procurement centres should purchase quality paddy as soon as possible. The Collector inspected the paddy purchase centre set up by the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society in Chinna Bonkuru village of Sultanabad mandal on Wednesday.

Harsha instructed officials to check the quality standards and purchase quality grain immediately and move the purchased grain to the rice mills on the same day. The Collector instructed officials to record the details of the purchased grain online from time to time and ensured that payments are made to the farmers within 48 hours.