  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cities
  4. Warangal
News

Expedite procurement of paddy: Collector tells officials

  • Created On:  13 Nov 2025 12:13 PM IST
Expedite procurement of paddy: Collector tells officials
X

Peddapalli: District Collector Koya Sri Harsha said that paddy procurement centres should purchase quality paddy as soon as possible. The Collector inspected the paddy purchase centre set up by the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society in Chinna Bonkuru village of Sultanabad mandal on Wednesday.

Harsha instructed officials to check the quality standards and purchase quality grain immediately and move the purchased grain to the rice mills on the same day. The Collector instructed officials to record the details of the purchased grain online from time to time and ensured that payments are made to the farmers within 48 hours.

Tags

Paddy ProcurementPeddapalli DistrictCollector Koya Sri HarshaFarmer PaymentsQuality Check

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Silver Price in Hyderabad Today (13 November 2025) – Per Gram & Per Kg Rates

Check the silver price in Hyderabad today, 13 November 2025. Today’s rate is ₹182 per gram and ₹1,82,000 per kg. See daily changes and the last 10 days’ silver prices in simple words.

Silver Price in Hyderabad Today (13 November 2025) – Per Gram & Per Kg Rates

National News

More
Share it
X