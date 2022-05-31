Farmers protest bends govt to scrap land pooling GO?

Warangal: It appears like that good news is in the offing for the farmers belonging to 27 villages in the erstwhile Warangal district who have been up against the State government to repeal the GO Ms No 80A that entails the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) acquiring nearly 22,000 acres under the Land Pooling scheme.

The farmers were demanding the government to withdraw the notification issued by the KUDA for procuring land for the construction of outer ring road under the Land Pooling Scheme (Assemblage, Formulation and Implementation) to facilitate planned development in the areas of KUDA urban agglomeration. Against this backdrop, the KUDA put off the process temporarily. However, the farmers have been staging protests relentlessly demanding the government to scrap the GO.

According to the Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh office, it's learnt that the MLA had met the MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Monday and urged him to scrap the GO in view of widespread protests from farmers. In response to Aroori Ramesh's plea, KTR who spoke to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar assured to repeal the GO.

Aroori Ramesh said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who made agriculture a festival in the State will never act against the interests of farmers.