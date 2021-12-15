Fort Warangal: ASI is all set to excavate

Warangal: Warangal Fort, once a treasure trove of sculptures and architectural magnificence, is a haven for the excavators and the historians to explore the hidden glory. After more than a decade and a half, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) girded up its loins once again to carry out excavations in the fort, the seat of the Kakatiya dynasty that flourished in 11th and 12th centuries. The sculptural elegance that we find in the middle of four Keerti Thoranams today is due to the exploration of the ASI, which unearthed them during its excavation between 2002 and 2005.

The ASI's expedition is now aimed at excavating the Trikutalayam (LP Gandi) on the northeast side of the mud wall, the first of the three-layered robust fortifications of the fort. Buried under the mud for centuries, the temple is believed to have a lot to offer more insights into the culture and heritage of the bygone era. As of now, the ceiling panels of the Trikutalayam are visible.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior ASI official said, "A team of ASI Excavation wing from Bhubaneshwar had surveyed the fort in October this year. The delegation sent a work action proposal to the higher ups in Delhi. The excavation wing is waiting for the Centre's nod. And in all probability the excavation will start in January 2022." The excavation will go on for at least six months, the official said. After excavation, a retaining wall will be constructed and the Trikutalayam will be thrown open for the public, sources say.

Apart from LP Gandi, there is also a proposal to carry out excavation at China Darwaja (west mud fort gate) area. However, it is yet to be confirmed.

Kusuma Suryakiran, Seva Tourism and Cultural Society (STCS), a NGO aimed at popularising the tourism places in the region, said, "Indeed, the fort is a treasure trove. For that matter, every stone in this part of the world has a story to tell. Such was the greatness of the Kakatiya rulers without whose penchant for the sculptural and architectural elegance, Warangal wouldn't have been on world tourism map. Ramappa temple which was recently listed in the World heritage Sites by UNESCO buttresses the fact."