fully Compensate job aspirants, demands BJP

Scrapping of TSPSC Group–I prelims and other examinations is just an eyewash, BJP leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao said, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao. He along with BJP Warangal district president Kondeti Sridhar and scores of party workers staged a dharna at Warangal Chowrastha on Saturday. Pradeep Rao demanded the government to order an inquiry into the issue by a sitting high court judge to find the real culprits in addition to those who were already arrested.





"The unemployed youth who waited and worked hard to get jobs have been left in the lurch due to the incompetence of the TSPSC," Pradeep Rao said. Stating that the fate of the unemployed youth is back to square one due to the failure of the TSPSC in conducting recruitment examinations, Pradeep Rao demanded the State government to compensate Rs 1 lakh each to the job aspirants who attended the examination.





It's going to be a huge disappointment and agony for the lakhs of youth who have been preparing for the competitive exams for several years in search of jobs, Pradeep Rao said. Later, the BJP leaders submitted a memorandum to the Warangal district collector P Pravinya. BJP Warangal district former president Edla Ashok Reddy, Ratnam Satish Shaw, Bakam Harishankar, Pittala Kiran, Kanukuntla Ranjith and Kasu Silpa were among others present.





The BJP Hanumakonda district unit led by its president Rao Padma and former MLA Marthineni Dharma Rao took out a rally from Amaraveerula Stupam to Hanumakonda Collectorate. Speaking at the protest, Rao Padma said that the need of the hour is to end the corrupt rule of KCR.





She said that the TSPSC paper leaks were just the tip of the iceberg in the corrupt regime of the KCR. Paper leaks fiasco also indicates the incapability of the KCR Government, she added. Further, she expressed doubts over the commitment of the government in recruiting the personnel. Former MLA Moluguri Bikshapathi, BJP State spokesperson Anugula Rakesh Reddy, Corporator Gurumurthy Shiva Kumar, Chada Srinivas Reddy and Pesaru Vijayachander Reddy were among others present.