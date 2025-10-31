Govt will purchase even soaked paddy, Ponnam assures farmers

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar inspected the paddy in the flooded market yard on Thursday and assured the farmers that the government would purchase the soaked paddy.

He instructed the officials to purchase the paddy in the market quickly. He provided Rs 10,000 as immediate assistance to a farmer Veeravva, who was in tears after her paddy in the market was completely washed away due to the rain. He spoke to the Markfed officials to purchase the entire maize in the market yard. The Cyclone Montha caused unprecedented rainfall in the Husnabad constituency, which is spread over three districts. Hundreds of metric tons of paddy washed away, while thousands of metric tons of paddy got wet. The Chief Minister will conduct an aerial survey in the Husnabad area on Friday. Officials told to record the total loss of the farmers, the minister said.

Three people have drowned and their dead bodies are yet to be found. The authorities are working hard. NDRF and SDRF teams are participating in the rescue operations. This disaster should be recognised as a national disaster. The Centre should provide assistance to the state. Such rain has never fallen in the last 40 years, Prabhakar said.

Later, he inspected flood from the low-level bridge between Indurthi and Koheda. Traffic is being disrupted due to the flood from the bridge on this road and a high-level bridge between Indurthi and Koheda will be sanctioned.

The Minister said the government would take all necessary measures to ensure that farmers in Karimnagar district do not face any difficulties.