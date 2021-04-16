GWMC polls: 13 file nominations on day 1

Warangal: The nominations for the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) began on Friday.

On the first day of nominations, 13 candidates have filed their nominations. The administration has set up two centres - LB College and University Arts and Science College – for receiving nominations.

The last date for receiving nomination will be April 18, and scrutiny of nominations will be held on April 19.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations will be on April 22, and the date of poll will be on April 30. Counting of votes will take place on May 3.

The names of those who filed their nominations on day-one.

Ganta Ravi Kumar-BJP 34th Division; Chintakula Anil-BJP 27th Division, Chippa Laxmi-Congress 23rd Division; Banoth Sudhir-Independent 2nd Division; Kommuni Suresh-TRS 39th Division; Bollam Sridevi-TRS 32nd Division; Repalle Sree Ranganath-Ind 4th Division; Vikram Bommathi-Ind 6th Division; Ravula Komala-BJP 30th Division; Velpula Mohan Rao-TRS 31st Division; Puppala Rajanikanth-AIFB 52nd Division; Kranthi Kumar Reddy Malla-Ind 53rd Division; Pathi Sampath Reddy-TRS 61st Division.