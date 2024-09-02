It’s raining woes!

Warangal: Heavy downpours for the last 24 hours left the erstwhile Warangal district in chaos. Several colonies in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits witnessed a flood-like situation on Sunday as the rain pelted down right through Saturday night.

The district administration alerted the residents of low-lying areas – Sai Nagar colony, NTR Nagar and other colonies due to the overflowing of Bondivagu stream into Bhadrakali lake. Residents of several localities in Hanumakonda - Sammaiah Nagar, Naim Nagar, Waddepally, Teachers Colony, Ambedkar Bhavan road, 100 feet road, Gokul Nagar and Housing Board – have been facing waterlogging.

Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudha Rani and Commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade cancelled the leave of the employees so that they could take part in rescue operations.

The municipal officials who set up a control room at the Warangal Tahsildar office deployed Special Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams. People in distress can call the special toll-free numbers: 1800 425 1980, 97019 99645, and 97019 99676.

Vehicular traffic between Eturunagaram and Warangal has been hit by overflowing of JalagalanchaVagu and other streams on the national highway 163, (Hyderabad- Bhupalpatnam in Chhattisgarh). Katakshapur Lake in Atmakurmandal of Warangal district is also overflowing.

Rainwater entered residential colonies at Kesamudram in Mahabubabad district. The rain also disrupted vehicular traffic in Raghunathpally of Jangaon district on Hyderabad-Warangal Highway.

Several trains were stopped at Mahabubabad railway station due to damage to the track. Mahabubabad police reached out to the train passengers stranded due to damage to the railway track at Kesamudram. Mahabubabad police led by Rural Inspector Saranya and SI Muralidhar distributed food and water to the stranded passengers.