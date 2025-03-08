It’s women’s rule in Warangal district!

Warangal: Kudos to the two top bureaucrats of Warangal and Hanumakonda – Satya Sharada and P Pravinya. Both the Collectors are workaholics. Their passion and commitment towards providing a better administration is certainly unflappable. It’s not exaggeration to say that they have utmost commitment towards their duty. The Hans India elicited opinion from a cross section of people on the eve of International Women’s Day. Despite their hectic official engagements, surprisingly, both the Collectors find time to inspect schools and welfare hostels. They interact with the students and elicit information from them about the teaching and the food served in the hostels. They also taste the food and inspect hygienic conditions in the kitchen.

It’s apparent that both the Collectors have a penchant for students and their education.

Both the Collectors worked rigorously when heavy rains wreaked havoc on the tri-cities of Warangal-Hanumakonda-Kazipet last year.

Satya Sharada’s initiative, Spoorthi, aimed at inculcating life skills in schoolchildren, has been a massive success. She planned the programme for the students of Class 6 to Intermediate, covering all the State-run schools and welfare hostels in every mandal headquarters on every Saturday.

Pravinya showed her concern towards the old-aged by setting up an Elder Care Centre to provide them entertainment and physiotherapy. The administration renovated a hall in the Zilla Parishad for the Elder Care Centre by spending around Rs 8 lakh.

The city has another IAS Ashwini Tanaji Wakade, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Commissioner. She has been working hard to keep the city clean.

Warangal District Judge V B Nirmala Geethamba is known as a honest officer. Senior Advocate Puli Sathyam says, “The Honorable DJ is honest to the core. She is a work-minded officer who doesn’t like the pendency of cases. She is also an advocate-friendly officer. She has utmost concern for the issues faced by the women.”

These apart, the erstwhile Warangal district has two ministers, Konda Surekha and Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, and Lok Sabha member K Kavya.