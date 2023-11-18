  • Menu
Jangaon: BRS put TS in debt trap says Yashawani

Congress Palakurthi candidate Yashaswini gives a patient listening to a woman during her campaign in Thorrur mandal of Palakurthi constituency on Friday

The BRS government pushed the State into a debt trap, Congress Palakurthi candidate Yashaswini said.

Palakurthi (Jangaon) : The BRS government pushed the State into a debt trap, Congress Palakurthi candidate Yashaswini said.

Campaigning in Thorrur mandal of Palakurthi constituency on Friday, she said that corruption and financial mismanagement led Telangana to a bankrupt state.

“It’s strange that the KCR government which failed to implement Dalit Bandhu has come up with another promise – Girijan Bandhu. The BRS has the habit of hoodwinking the people by coming up with new promises,” Yashaswini said. The Congress made P Balaram Naik, who belongs to a tribal community, the Union Minister. Such was the commitment of the Congress, she said.

Yashaswini urged the people to give a chance to the Congress which gave separate Telangana. “Every Congress worker should fight like a soldier for the sake of the party. I will spend my (MLA) salary for the development of Palakurthi constituency,” Yashaswini said. Former MP Sircilla Rajaiah, Santhosh, M Kumar, Ch Srinivas Goud and Sailaja, granddaughter of Yathi Raja Rao were among others present in the campaign.

