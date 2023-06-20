Jangaon: Woman accuses father BRS MLA of forging signature

Jangaon: The two-time Jangaon BRS MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy seems to be in trouble again. Not from his political rivals but from his own daughter Tulja Bhavani.

It may be mentioned here that the father-daughter duel over a property reached a crescendo on Monday when Tulja Bhavani posed a volley of questions to her father Muthireddy in full view of the public at Chitakodur village in Jangaon district over a land dispute. Showing copies of some documents, she enquired about the signatures on them. Muthireddy, who maintained coolness and decorum, answered her questions. Thereafter, Tulja Bhavani left in a hurry.

It may be recalled here that Tulja Bhavai reportedly lodged a complaint with the Uppal, Hyderabad, on May 9 against her father for forging her signature. She alleged that her father was trying to encroach upon a piece of land belonging to her.

Meanwhile, Muthireddy said that it was a conspiracy hatched by his opponents. “My opponents created a rift between me and my daughter, taking advantage of her innocence,” Muthireddy said. In 2017, the then district collector Sri Devasena leveled serious allegations of land grabbing against Muthireddy. This apart, Muthireddy also faced allegations of encroachment of government lands in the Jangaon district.