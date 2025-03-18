Kadiyam haunted by betrayal of BRS, fears losing MLA post

Hanamkonda: Fomer Chief Whip and BRS district president Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar on Monday criticised CM Revanth Reddy, stating that despite claiming otherwise, all his actions were solely aimed at electoral gains.

Speaking at a press conference at the BRS district office, he accused Revanth of arresting BRS leaders unlawfully and using the meeting as a platform to make baseless allegations against KCR, KTR and Harish Rao.

Bhaskar remarked that the anxiety on Kadiyam Srihari’s face and his nervousness were evident to everyone at the gathering. He claimed that Kadiyam was haunted by the betrayal of BRS and was terrified of potential by-elections. According to him if elections were to be held, KCR’s chosen candidate would secure a landslide victory in Ghanpur.

Criticising Srihari’s past actions, Bhaskar accused him of deceiving people during his tenure as a minister in the united AP and having a disgraceful history of ordering encounters against those who opposed him. He challenged Kadiyam to resign as an MLA, contest on Congress symbol, and prove his credibility in elections. He asserted that justice would prevail, by-elections were inevitable, and the BRS candidate would win with a massive majority. He warned people were ready to teach Reddy a lesson through their votes.

Former MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah also condemned Reddy’s leadership, calling the government’s 15-month rule an utter failure. He accused Reddy of having the highest number of criminal cases among all CMs and alleged that he had borrowed ₹1.62 lakh crore only to send payments to Delhi. Rajaiah labelled Kadiyam as a symbol of corruption and accused him of betraying Ghanpur, which was transformed from a barren land under BRS governance. He reminded people that Reddy had previously made derogatory remarks about Srihari’s caste and had even called for stone-pelting on defectors. He stated that while Kadiyam might have forgotten the incidents, the public had not.

Former MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy declared that if Reddy continued to use objectionable language against KCR’s family, he would receive similar responses in the future. He warned people who once respected KCR for developing Telangana would ensure that Reddy was politically buried. Referring to Reddy as a “descendant of Godse,” he accused him of being a destructive force with a crooked mindset.