Karimnagar: All eyes on KNR verdict says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karimnagar : As the anticipation builds across Telangana for the results of the upcoming Assembly elections in Karimnagar, BJP’s Assembly candidate, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has been actively engaging with the local community to rally support for his campaign. Despite facing financial constraints and lacking a political legacy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed his determination to represent the people of Karimnagar and uphold their self-respect.

Addressing a gathering of BJP leaders, polling booth presidents, and party workers in the West Zone of the Karimnagar Assembly Constituency on Friday, Bandi called upon the residents to stand against those involved in land grabbing and illegal activities that jeopardise the city’s self-respect.

In a bold statement, Bandi criticised the actions of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), whom he accused of attempting to manipulate the election. He alleged that KCR had obstructed the nomination process of the BRS candidate in an effort to prevent him from contesting the Assembly seat. However, when the BRS candidate declared his intention to spend substantial funds, KCR reluctantly provided him with the party ticket.

Bandi also refuted allegations of compromising with the BRS candidate and highlighted the latter’s visit to Dar-Us-Salaam to seek votes, suggesting a lack of commitment to Karimnagar’s self-respect.

Regardless of the election outcome, Bandi vowed to continue his unwavering support for the saffron flag and to champion the cause of Hindu Dharma and the welfare of the underprivileged. He emphasised his commitment to eliminating the influence of the MIM in Telangana and teaching a lesson to those who he believes have compromised the self-respect of Karimnagar by pledging their support to Owaisi.

With the Assembly elections on the horizon, the political landscape in Karimnagar remains charged with anticipation, as Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other candidates vie for the opportunity to represent the constituency and safeguard its self-respect.