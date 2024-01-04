Live
Just In
Karimnagar: Bandi Sanjay Kumar slams Asaduddin Owaisi over remark on Ram temple consecration
BJP national general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar commented that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is conspiring to gain political advantage by disputing the Ram Mandir consecration programme to be held in Ayodhya on Jan 22.
As part of that he is trying to provoke the Muslim youth by asking the youth isn’t it sad in their hearts if the place where the Quran was read for 500 years is lost, Bandi Sanjay said. He participated in the door-to-door distribution of Lord Ram’s akshintalu from Ayodhya.
Referring to the comments made by Asaduddin he said, “Even the Muslim religious leaders across the country have not opposed the verdict given by the Supreme Court on the construction of the Ram Mandir. For the construction of Ram Mandir beyond politics, every single Hindu in the country contributed their part and built a wonderful Ram Mandir. They are eagerly waiting for the idol worshiping ceremony of Sri Ram.
Owaisi, who cannot digest this, is trying to gain political advantage by disputing this programme”.