Karimnagar decked up for KT Rama Rao’s visit

Karimnagar : The city has been beautifully decorated and arrangements have been made to welcome BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who will be visiting Karimnagar on Wednesday Ram Rao will inaugurate cable bridge, dynamic lights at Manair riverfront and address the gathering, said BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar and appealed to the public to make the programme a success. The Minister said that for the first time in India, 30X10 size screens have been installed on the cable bridge and there will be cultural programmes will be held in the evening there.

Mayor Y Sunil Rao said that on the new conference hall, citizen center building, traffic regulation, public addressing, free Wi-Fi, which will be managed by the command control centre and the new modern library will be inaugurated by the Minister. He will lay the foundation stone for the integrated market at Kashmirgadda.