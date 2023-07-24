Karunakar new SP of Bhupalpally

Bhupalpally: Pulla Karunakar took over as the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district Superintendent of Police (SP) here on Sunday. Karunakar who hails from Uppal village in Kamalapur mandal, began his police career in 2010. He worked as DSP in Proddatur in YSR Kadapa district in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He also worked at Shadnagar and Jagtial. He also worked as the Additional DCP (Traffic) in Hyderabad. Prior to this posting, Karunakar had served as the East Zone DCP in Warangal.

Karunakar said that people and his subordinates can approach him if they have any grievances. He urged the people not to approach the middlemen as the police department is ready to serve them with commitment.