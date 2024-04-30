KCR ignored Warangal: Naini

Warangal: Warangal didn’t get anything in the decade-long regime of the BRS government, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said. Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Monday, he criticised the former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for claiming credit for the development of Warangal.

“KCR who promised to develop Warangal like Dallas didn’t even resolve the underground drainage issue. The BRS rulers should feel shame as they didn’t roll out a Master Plan for the city development,” Naini said.

The flooding of colonies remained unaddressed even though the then MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao vowed to resolve it. The Congress Government had initiated action to address the flood problem immediately after it came to power, he said. Congress’ Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency candidate Teenmar Mallanna said that KCR not only betrayed the people but also ignored those who actively participated in the Telangana Movement. He alleged that KCR allowed Aroori Ramesh to contest on BJP ticket in the Lok Sabha elections as part of his understanding with the saffron party.

Mallanna accused the BJP of removing reservations for minorities. The BJP also has plans to do away with the Indian Constitution, he alleged. Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari said that KCR who is facing corruption allegations has no right to criticise him. KCR ruled the State like a dictator, he added.

