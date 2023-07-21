KCR’s downfall has begun, says BJP leader Dhanpal

Nizambad: BJP cadres stage protest against arrest of State unit president Kishan Reddy burn an effigy of CM KCR here on Thursday.

On this occasion, BJP State working committee member Dhan Pal Suryanarayana said that the downfall of KCR has begun. He added that the illegal arrest of BJP State president Kishan Reddy who was fighting against the government’s failure is a shameful act. “Why Chief Minister KCR trembles if the double bedroom houses for poor are inspected? The days are near when people will take you out of your farm house, as you have forgotten the administration of the State. No matter how many arrests you make and how many people you jail, people are not afraid. People will drive you away,” Bigala thundered.

BJP district general secretary Pothankar Lakshminarayana, corporators Sukka Madhu, Master Shankar and other BJP leaders were present.