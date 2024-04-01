Karimnagar: The looming water crisis in Karimnagar city has sent alarm bells ringing as the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) sees a significant drop in water reserves. With 3000 cusecs of water daily allocated for agricultural needs, coupled with evaporation losses, the reservoir levels have dwindled to a mere 7 TMC, indicating a potential drinking water shortage in the upcoming summer months.

The city, with 60 divisions and around 59,000 tap connections along with 195 public taps, is witnessing an unprecedented disruption in its water management protocols. Previously adhered-to time slots for water release have been forsaken for a month now, leading to confusion among residents. Reports indicate that scheduled 4 am water releases are occurring as early as 3.30 am or even 3 am, leaving residents grappling with unexpected halts in supply within just thirty minutes of commencement.

Moreover, as there is no pressure in the supply, it is said that water is not coming to the high level areas like Santosh Nagar, Bhagyanagar, Vavilalapalli and Vidyanagar which are under the high level zone of the city. People of Bank Colony, Jyotinagar, Chaitanyapuri, Subhash Nagar, Butthirajaram Colony, Ramnagar Markandeya Nagar Colony, Saptagiri Colony Mankammathota, etc. are already facing drinking water crisis. Drinking water supply has become worse in the merged villages of Sitarampur, Raykurthi, Arepally, Alugunur, Teelaguttapalli, Vallampaha and Sadashivappalli.

Earlier, the city used to receive 70 Million Liters per Day (MLD) for filtration, with 66 MLDs being released post-treatment. However, the current supply stands at a meager 51 to 53 MLD, owing to reduced releases from the LMD. This decrease has further exacerbated water scarcity in high-level zones.

The depleting water reserves in LMD, resembling a drying plain, are a cause for concern. The reservoir, once resembling a brimming pot, is now projected to be empty within two months if the current trend persists. On the one hand releasing water for cultivation and water did not come from mid Manair. Till March 16, 7 TMC of water is stored in the dam, but by March 22 it reached 6,838 TMC.

In a statement to The Hans India Municipal Commissioner Srinivas, acknowledging the challenges, assured that efforts are underway to mitigate the crisis. Daytime water supply continues, albeit with slight delays, and tankers are deployed to supply water to merged villages and high-level areas.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar’s announcement of releasing three TMC water from Mid Manair to LMD in April provides a glimmer of hope. Additionally, instructions have been issued to repair boreholes in critical areas to improve access to groundwater.

“Moreover, instructions are given to the staff to repair the boreholes in the necessary areas. At present an average of 51 MLD water per day is supplied,” he said.