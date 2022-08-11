Konda refutes rumours of quitting Congress

Warangal: Former MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao, well known as Konda Murali, categorically denied the rumours that he along with his wife and former minister Konda Surekha was leaving the Congress to join the BJP. Addressing the party cadres in Hanumakonda on Wednesday, Konda Murali said that rumour mills are working overtime to create confusion among the Congress cadres. "Kondas will stay with the Congress and there is no doubt about it," Murali clarified.

"Konda Surekha will contest from Warangal East Assembly constituency in the next elections. We have a strong following in the constituency. Envy of this, some leaders with vested interests have resorted to rumour-mongering on social media networking sites. The Congress flag will fly high in the Warangal East constituency after the next elections," Murali said. He also said that his family has always been in the forefront in protecting its cadres.