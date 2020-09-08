LRS ill-timed: TJS

Hanamkonda: There may be a need for land regularisation scheme (LRS) but considering the present economic condition of the people due to coronavirus pandemic, it's better if the government suspends it and reintroduces it with less burden on people, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) President Prof M Kondandaram said.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, he urged the government to focus on civic infrastructure especially the storm-water and sewerage drains that have inundated many colonies in the city during the recent rains. "The State needs to prioritise the development works so that to provide comfort to the denizens," he said.

In the present form, the LRS will only affect the middle classes who were already in dire straits since the Covid-19 outbreak. The people are already in financial crisis and it's difficult for them to pay the increased LRS charges. In all probability, the people stand to lose their lands, he said.

Referring to the private teachers, he urged the government to implement the GO 45 which envisages salary and monthly ration. He threatened to organise massive protests if the government fails to fulfill it, he added.

"It's not fair to blame the Village Revenue Officers (VRO) for the corruption in the system. The involvement of politicos is also one of the reasons. There are several instances where the TRS leaders forced the officials to aler the records," Prof Kodandaram said.

Senior TJS leaders Ch Rajendraprasad and Ambati Srinivas were among others present. Later, the TJS chief went to Narsampet to address a meeting.