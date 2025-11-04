Make good use of cotton procurement centre, MLAs tell ryots

Hanumakonda

Legislators Revuuri Prakash Reddy (Parakala) and Gandra Satyanarayana (Bhupalpally) on Monday urged farmers to make full use of the Cotton Corporation of India-run procurement centre and obtain the minimum support price. They inaugurated the CCI procurement centre at the agricultural market yard in Parakala.

The MLAs said the government was making efforts to provide compensation to everyone affected by the recent heavy rain. They pointed out that farmers were suffering losses because the moisture content between 8% and 12% and suggested that procurement should be allowed for cotton with up to 20% moisture.

The legislators demanded the Centre to ease restriction of purchasing only seven quintals per acre and allow upto 12 quintals to support farmers. They stated that the government was striving to provide compensation to all those affected by rain. They instructed officials to conduct a survey immediately and submit a report to the government.

Earlier, the MLAs, along with public representatives, party leaders and officials, unveiled a poster about the MSP.