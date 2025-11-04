Live
- Man held for extorting money after forcing girl to share obscene pics
- RTC Bus Collision Injures Passengers in Karimnagar District
- Voting in JNUSU elections today
- SpiceJet appoints Sanjay Kumar as Executive Director to Spearhead Next Phase of Growth and Transformation
- Links to Pulwama terror attack : Man loses Rs 10L to fraudsters
- IT hub Pune now murder hub amid rising crimes, gang wars: Uddhav Thackeray's Saamana
- Court sentences retired sub-postmaster to 3 yrs in jail
- Punjab, Haryana politicians congratulate women’s cricket team
- Vijayvargiya targets madrasas
- Officials urged to ensure speedy disposal of public grievances
Make good use of cotton procurement centre, MLAs tell ryots
HanumakondaLegislators Revuuri Prakash Reddy (Parakala) and Gandra Satyanarayana (Bhupalpally) on Monday urged farmers to make full use of the Cotton...
Hanumakonda
Legislators Revuuri Prakash Reddy (Parakala) and Gandra Satyanarayana (Bhupalpally) on Monday urged farmers to make full use of the Cotton Corporation of India-run procurement centre and obtain the minimum support price. They inaugurated the CCI procurement centre at the agricultural market yard in Parakala.
The MLAs said the government was making efforts to provide compensation to everyone affected by the recent heavy rain. They pointed out that farmers were suffering losses because the moisture content between 8% and 12% and suggested that procurement should be allowed for cotton with up to 20% moisture.
The legislators demanded the Centre to ease restriction of purchasing only seven quintals per acre and allow upto 12 quintals to support farmers. They stated that the government was striving to provide compensation to all those affected by rain. They instructed officials to conduct a survey immediately and submit a report to the government.
Earlier, the MLAs, along with public representatives, party leaders and officials, unveiled a poster about the MSP.